Judge approves settlement for laid off Flexsteel employees in Dubuque, Mississippi

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge has formally approved a settlement and dismissed a lawsuit former Flexsteel employees filed against the company when it shut down plants in Dubuque and Mississippi during the pandemic.

The nearly $1.3 million dollar settlement will give about 300 former Flexsteel workers between $1,000 and $15,000 each in damage payments. The employees filed a class action lawsuit claiming Flexsteel did not give employees enough notice or proper severance pay when permanently it shut down two plants in April 2020. It claimed Flexsteel used the Pandemic as an excuse to speed up the closures.

The two sides reached the settlement back in February but the federal judge did not formally approve it until last week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.