Judge allows Doug Jensen’s FBI interview in trial set for Sept. 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCCI) - The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will face trial Sept. 19. At the heart of the prosecutors’ argument is an interview Jensen did with the FBI two days after video showed him inside the Capitol.

Jensen’s defense attorney filed a motion to suppress the interview with the FBI because he says Jensen was illegally detained, wasn’t given his Miranda rights, was sleep deprived and did not give a voluntary interview.

Federal Court Records

Wednesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly, ruled the interview was voluntary and Jensen did not need to have his Miranda Rights read to him because he was never in any custody. Judge Kelly said Jensen voluntarily walked to Des Moines Police, talked to the FBI voluntarily, and agents gave him a ride home. Therefore, Judge Kelly ruled the interview should not be suppressed, and can be used in court.

Jensen’s defense team also wanted information found on his cell phone to be suppressed, but Judge Kelly also ruled that information was voluntarily given to FBI agents by Jensen that day.

Text messages, according to court documents, show his friends and family saw him on TV.

“Seen ya on CBS in tha capital” one received text message states.

