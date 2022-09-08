Iowa City and ImOn Communications announce free Wi-Fi on North Linn Street

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City and ImOn Communications have announced that they have launched a free Wi-Fi service that will cover the outdoor eating area in the block between Market Street and the alley just north of Market.

”ImOn’s free community Wi-Fi on North Linn Street is a great amenity for this popular area,” Shannon McMahon, Iowa City Communications Coordinator, said. “Their support of the area’s free public Wi-Fi will provide Iowa City residents and visitors another option to access the Internet while visiting the local shops and restaurants.”

Up to two hours of Wi-Fi service per day will be offered per user. ImOn customers can enter their account number for unlimited access.

”ImOn Communications is proud to partner with the City of Iowa City to bring free, ultra-fast Wi-Fi service to visitors on North Linn Street,” said Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn. “This is an excellent example of how partnerships can be formed to provide valuable services to our community.”

ImOn also offers free community Wi-Fi in the Ped Mall area, Chauncey Swan Park and its adjacent parking ramp, and Riverfront Crossings Park.

