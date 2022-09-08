Show You Care
Iowa advocate: little headway on reducing racism since George Floyd

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New research points to disappointed expectations regarding racial inequality after George Floyd’s murder.

According to the Pew Research Center, most Black Americans believe the increased attention on racial inequality that followed Floyd’s murder hasn’t changed anything.

  • In September 2020, 56% of Black adults said increased attention to issues of race and racial inequality will lead to changes that will improve Black people’s lives
  • By October 2021, 65% of Black adults said increased attention to racial inequality had not led to changes that are improving Black people’s lives
  • Also that month, 44% of respondents said equality for Black people in the U.S. is not very likely

Earlier this week, KCRG-TV9 reported on a group of protestors demanding the release of police body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting on August 30. 22-year-old William Rich was killed in that shooting.

Turé Morrow, a Board Member for Advocates for Social Justice, was at that protest. When asked if the country has made headway in reducing racism in the two years since the murder of George Floyd, he said, “I mean, it doesn’t seem like it at this point.”

Morrow added, “If you really believe that all lives matter, then all lives should also include Black lives.”

The report from the Pew Research Center also includes perceptions about the nature of racism. More than half of the participants said racism embedded in the country’s laws is a bigger problem than racism by individual people.

