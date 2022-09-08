Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Fabulous Friday Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight we see a quiet night, with Friday once again looking pretty nice weather-wise. After a little bit of patchy fog in the morning, the sky will be filled with sunshine and some wildfire smoke haze. Rain chances build later on Saturday as a cold front pushes through. The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night and Sunday. As the low lingers in the region shower chances continue into Monday as well. Highs fall into the 60s Sunday and Monday bringing us a taste of fall. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list
Family of William Rich seeks answers
Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead
Jaron Evans & Karylann Lewin
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed; cancelled

Latest News

A cold front approaches the state to end the week.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, September 8
Beyond the Weather
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, September 8
kcrg wx
Another warm afternoon, rain chances increase this weekend