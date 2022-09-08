Fabulous Friday Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight we see a quiet night, with Friday once again looking pretty nice weather-wise. After a little bit of patchy fog in the morning, the sky will be filled with sunshine and some wildfire smoke haze. Rain chances build later on Saturday as a cold front pushes through. The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night and Sunday. As the low lingers in the region shower chances continue into Monday as well. Highs fall into the 60s Sunday and Monday bringing us a taste of fall. Have a great night!

