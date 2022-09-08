Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say

Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.(2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have identified the world’s oldest mammal, and it’s not a human.

An illustration of the animal shows a small shrew-like creature that scientists believe walked the earth some 225 million years ago.

They said the animal predates what was believed to be the earliest mammal by about 20 million years.

The creature was only around 8 inches long, but it lived at the same time as some of the oldest dinosaurs.

Scientists dated the creature using fossils of hard tissues, such as bones and teeth.

The dental records were published in a study for the Journal of Anatomy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list
Family of William Rich seeks answers
Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead
Jaron Evans & Karylann Lewin
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed; cancelled

Latest News

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme
Rule of 72
Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time
Rule of 72
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001....
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82