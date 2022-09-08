Show You Care
Dubuque Regional Airport works with other airports to offset impacts after American Airlines ceases service

KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Planes of all sizes can still be seen flying in and out of Dubuque Regional Airport, even though the last commercial flight left on Tuesday.

“Dubuque has about, roughly, 80,000 operations. Only about 3% of those are made up of commercial aircraft operations,” Todd Dalsing, the airport’s director, said.

But, that 3% has a big impact. Without American Airlines, Dalsing said the airport is hoping to find strength in numbers with other airports.

“One of the goals that we’re working on is to work with the Chamber of Commerce and to form a coalition of airports like us that have either lost service or have been significantly impacted to see what options are available out there,” Dalsing said.

Molly Grover, Dubuque Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, said that it’s a matter of maintaining the economic impact that comes from those flights.

“Air travel is an imperative transportation infrastructure, it’s an economic engine,” Grover said.

Grover hoped this will spark a national conversation on the issue many smaller cities and airports face.

“Our efforts to speak on a national level about the challenges that we face, hopefully result in solving problems that impact not only Dubuque, but communities like us around the nation,” Grover said.

While the coalition prepares for take-off, the airport isn’t giving up on a return of commercial service. It still has a $775,000 federal grant meant to find a western destination.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

