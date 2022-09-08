Show You Care
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month

Iowa's August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month.
Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month.(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row.

Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month.

Drought conditions have made slight improvements in the southwest and central part of the state, but they have worsened in southeast Iowa over the last month.

“Although August was close to normal for rainfall on a statewide basis, rainfall was below normal for the fifth consecutive month. The state needs above-normal rainfall for several months in a row, not another below-normal month,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “Over the past several years, the state has seen very wet September and October months, and that trend would be welcome in 2022.”

To view more on these trends, click here.

