Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing

By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13.

Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago, when she was 15 years old. Lewis said she was a victim of human trafficking after being kicked out of her home and said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

She agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. She could face up to 10 years for each charge.

Lewis’ defense team presented their case to the judge on Wednesday. They brought forward several witnesses who testified that Lewis is not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Lewis’ social worker with Lutheran Services of Iowa recommended she continue with therapy.

“Pieper is all in on therapy from my vantage point. That’s something she wants to do and she is constantly wanting to work on herself and better herself so I think she’ll follow through on that,” said Megan Hoxhalli with Lutheran Services of Iowa.

The judge said that a final decision would be made on Sept. 13.

