Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich.

Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues.

Video shows officers encountering Rich who is holding a knife before a struggle ensues. The officers yell at Rich to get back and fire shots him after he moves at them with a knife. Then, Rich gets back up and moves towards the officers again with the knife still in hand. Officers yell at Rich to get back down before the second round of shots are fired.

According to Chief Jerman, the officers shot at Rich following protocol after he refused to obey orders.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer have been identified as being the officers involved in the incident. They have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with standard protocol.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

WARNING: The video below is graphic in nature.

