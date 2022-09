CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022.

Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals (KCRG)

If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.

