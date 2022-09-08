Show You Care
Big Grove launches beer in memory of 6-year-old Iowa boy for childhood cancer awareness month.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Big Grove has launched a beer in memory of a 6-year-old Iowa boy who died of cancer. Austin Smith of Monticello died of a rare form of brain cancer in 2016. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The new beverage is called Golden Boy and it’s a wheat beer.

”Well the idea was to do something really kind of easy drinking, light, approachable,” said Chad Young, Partner & Sales Director at Big Grove.

Some of the money from the beer is going to the Austin Strong Foundation, which Austin’s parents started in his memory.

”It’s been able to bring a new level of awareness to people that we are hopeful to continue to follow our cause and fight for everything we’ve been fighting for,” said Britt Smith, Austin’s dad.

The Austin Strong Foundation helps raise awareness and funds to support childhood cancer research. And this week, they opened an inclusive playground in Monticello.

It’s a cause Big Grove donated $1,500 to with the help of sales from Golden Boy.

”They’ve wrapped their arms around this cause and it just means so much to us,” said Mikinzie Smith, Austin’s mom.

Big Grove says the community has gotten behind the beer which first launched for the Jones County Fair.

”It’s really cool to see the community embrace the beer and be able to get behind the foundation as well and bring awareness to it,” said Katie Neuzil, Bartender & Front of House Marketing Lead at Big Grove in Solon.

Big Grove says the new beer is just the start.

“We’re going to have to kick around some ideas going into next year because you know I think the project continues with what Britt and Mikinzie are doing here,” Young said.

”We’re just honored that they’re willing to continue to brew this and again help spread awareness for our cause,” said Britt Smith.

You can try the Golden Boy at the Big Grove location in Solon and at Sally’s on Broadway in Springville.

