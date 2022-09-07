Voters preparing for bond vote in Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District

REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week on Tuesday, September 13, voters in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District will vote on a proposed school bond.

The district is proposing a $23.6 million bond issue. If approved, it would mean a property tax impact of $199.58 annually on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, it would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on its location. The district sits within Tama, Black Hawk, Grundy and Marshall Counties.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck says they’re currently the 29th lowest tax levy rate in Iowa out of 320 school districts.

The district says they went through 18 months of work to determine which areas need help. If approved, the district would make these changes:

- heating and air conditions upgrades in both buildings

- making every restroom and floor level handicap accessible

- expanding the gym at the Junior/Senior High School

- classroom additions to the elementary school

- secured entries in both buildings

- renovations and updates in both buildings

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, the district is holding a meeting Wednesday night on the proposed bond. It’s set for 6:30 p.m. at the high school gym. District staff, board members and people can discuss the proposal.

