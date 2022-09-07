Show You Care
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment

Jaron Evans & Karylann Lewin
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard.

Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone.

37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say more charges are pending at this time.

