Six months later, Madison County reflects on deadly tornado

Rod and Judy Clark
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - It’s been six month since a deadly tornado tore through Madison County.

Six people were killed in the storm, including Judy Clark’s husband, Rod.

They attempted to ride out the tornado in their bathtub and he died after shielding her from the debris.

A metal bird now sits as a memorial on her property where he took his last breath.

“That’s for him. I see it every day and I’m just thankful for him and for the years I had with him,” she said.

Clark and other Madison County residents are now working to restore the lives they had before the tornado hit.

“Recovery has been really, really remarkable,” said Diogenes Ayala, Madison County emergency management manager.

The county’s emergency management manager said while the physical signs of the tornado are fading away, the mental toll is still very real for the community.

“I think just mentally, people are always going to hear that tornado siren and go back to the time if they were affected,” Ayala said.

But at least they all have each other to lean on.

For many, it goes without saying that the resilience of the community is what’s helping to uplift everyone who was impacted by the storm.

“Madison County as a whole really comes together and it’s been amazing to see,” shared Clark’s son, Bud Hartsell. “Sometimes it takes something like this to see it, and appreciate it, which is sad. But they have been here and that’s been amazing.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

