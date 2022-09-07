Show You Care
Seasonably Warm End to the Work Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather persists for the next couple of days. Highs remain in the 80s with overnight lows near 60. Our rain chance builds for the weekend. This is due to a cold front pushing in from the west. While scattered showers could develop during the afternoon, the majority of any rainfall holds off until Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday, behind the front, fall into the 60s. Have a great night!

