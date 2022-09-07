Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old.
Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″ feet tall and weighs 116 pounds.
Justin has autism. Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.