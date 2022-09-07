Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″ feet tall and weighs 116 pounds.

Justin has autism. Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.

