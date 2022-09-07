Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police officers who were involved in an August shooting that left a 22-year-old dead have been identified.

Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer have been identified as being the officers involved in the incident that took place in the 5500 block of 6th Street SW on August 30th.

In a press release, police said the two officers tried to detain William Rich as he brandished a weapon. Officers reportedly fired their weapons, killing him. The family of Rich said he was not carrying a weapon at the time of the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Iowa State Medical Examiner. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Both Investigator Christy and Sergeant Garringer remain on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the officer’s interviews along with the investigative facts will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

