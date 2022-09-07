Show You Care
Linn County Board of Supervisors approves rezoning for solar panel projects

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two new solar panel projects are closer to being a reality, after the Linn County Board of Supervisors passed a final consideration for them.

They voted 2 to 1 Tuesday night to rezone land along Palo Marsh Road north of Palo, near the closed Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant.

More than one dozen people spoke at the meeting. Many were in opposition to the projects with just a few supporters. Those against them wanted the board to take more time to consider these projects, and said the farms would stand in the way of the city’s growth, and negatively impact property.

“I’m not against solar, but I’m against large scale solar that will negatively affect so many people,” said one person who spoke at the meeting. “Saying yes to this project will be a green light to additional phases. How much land are you willing sacrifice in our county to make up for power loss from Duane Arnold?”

Supporters of the projects say they will benefit the need for renewable energy in Iowa.

“I strongly believe that the renewable energy whether wind, solar, factory, ethanol or anything else will provide Iowa with an incredible economic opportunity and a chance to lead the world,” said another person who spoke at the meeting.

The parent company behind the projects says they will produce a more than 250-million dollar output over the first 30 years.

This isn’t the first solar project the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved this year. In January, it passed rezoning to turn 640 acres of farmland into a solar farm in Coggon. A family who lives near the site is challenging the decision in court.

