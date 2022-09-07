Show You Care
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims

A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa...
A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others.(jittawit.21 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others.

The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted inappropriate claims for payment in three separate ways to government healthcare programs.

First, Bergman reportedly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid in his own name, when the services were actually rendered by auxiliary personnel and insufficient physician involvement. Second, those services were reportedly rendered by medical fellows without Bergman being present. Third, he reportedly submitted claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary and unreasonable applications of skin substitute products.

“Our federal healthcare system depends on accurate and honest billing by medical providers,” said United States Attorney Timothy T. Duax. “We are committed to ensuring that physicians and other providers are held to account for inappropriate billing practices.”

