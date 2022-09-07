Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

WATCH: Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves head to protest plastic bottles

Jason Momoa shaves head to protest single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaves head to protest single-use plastics(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video posted on Instagram, actor and Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves his head to protest single-use plastics and advocate for the protection of our oceans.

Momoa, who is well known for his thick mane in movies like “Aquaman,” shaves most of it off, pleading with the public to eliminate single-use plastics that end up in landfills or oceans and harm the environment.

“Here’s to new beginnings, let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags‚ packaging, utensils all of it.”

You can watch the video below (CAUTION: The video does contain a mild amount of profanity):

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office released these images of the Chevy Equinox and Silverado...
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
Adam Kilberger
19-year-old from Cedar Rapids arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
Police are asking for surveillance video of shooting
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend

Latest News

Iowa City Police are looking to identify the individual
Iowa City Police investigate sexual assault; ask for public’s help
A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa...
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
Jaron Evans & Karylann Lewin
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
Better Business Bureau
Scammers using recent student loan forgiveness news to scam consumers