Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown.

Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing issues that are important to Iowans.

Last month, Dejear pushed the Governor for three debates. Recent polls show Governor Reynolds with a fifteen point lead over DeJear.

