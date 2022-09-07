Iowa City Police investigate sexual assault; ask for public’s help

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night at approximately 10:15 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of South Lucas Street for a report of a sexual assault.

The incident is under investigation.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person depicted in the doorbell video below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

The Iowa City Police Department encourages all community members to remain vigilant and take the following safety recommendations whenever possible:

Keep your doors locked, even when you are at home.

Use curtains or blinds on your windows to protect your privacy.

Never answer the door for a stranger.

Walk in groups of two or more when leaving from or returning to your home.

Do not leave items of value out in plain sight.

