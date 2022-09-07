IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes are trying to put week one behind them.

““I’m not really interested in talking much about Saturday our focus is on Iowa State,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras. “We’re just fired up to improve and beat the Cyclones on Saturday.”

It’s not a surprise, after Iowa State’s 32-point win in week one, Iowa needs to focus and improve in a hurry if they want to get a victory at home.

“I don’t know if anyone on the team, on offense, is satisfied, Petras said.

The vaunted Hawkeye defense is focusing on the Cy-Hawk game as well, with focus on improving as well.

“It starts with fundamentals with these guys (Iowa State), they like to displace your eyes so you just gotta be on top of everything,” said senior linebacker Jack Campbell. “They have a really explosive offense and it’ll be a challenge.”

Iowa hasn’t lost to their rivals from Ames since 2014, and they’d like to keep it that way.

“I want to end my career not losing to Iowa State I would love that just to keep that on my career my memory bank,” said senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather. “That would definitely be in the back of my mind a little bit.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.