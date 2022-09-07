Show You Care
Fatal semi crash in Scott County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County.

It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291.

The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate while a car was stopped on the inside shoulder.

This is when someone got out of the vehicle and walked into the path of the semi.

That person later died of their injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol has not released the person’s name.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

