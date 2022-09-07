Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges

Brandon Nelson
Brandon Nelson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 20th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted Murder
  • 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
  • Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving While Barred

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Kilberger
19-year-old from Cedar Rapids arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
The Linn County Sheriff's Office released these images of the Chevy Equinox and Silverado...
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
Police are asking for surveillance video of shooting
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list

Latest News

Remembrance Park
New wildflower park sprouts up in Johnson County
William Rich protest
Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified
Family of William Rich seeks answers
Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’