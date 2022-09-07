Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 20th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop.
As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:
- 2 counts of Attempted Murder
- 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
- 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
- Going Armed with Intent
- Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
- Eluding
- Reckless Driving
- Driving While Barred
