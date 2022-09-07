Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 20th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:

2 counts of Attempted Murder

2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon

2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm

Going Armed with Intent

Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons

Eluding

Reckless Driving

Driving While Barred

