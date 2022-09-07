Another nice one today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few pockets of fog may be found once again this morning, though this is expected to lift very early. Plan on a nice mix of sun and scattered clouds with highs generally in the lower 80s. Tomorrow and Friday continue to look great with highs well into the 80s both days. Due to lower humidity, the heat index shouldn’t be an issue. This weekend, we are watching a cold front approaching the area which may bring some showers or possibly a storm late Saturday into Saturday night. These showers will probably linger into Sunday as well, sending highs down to the 60s by then.

