Work set to begin on Dubuque museum expansion

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, work starts on the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.

It’s undergoing more than $1 million in renovations at its “River Discovery Center.” That’s the easternmost building on the Port of Dubuque.

The museum received $800,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act this summer, with that money along with donations going to the renovation project.

Work will include 12 near animal and 12 new standalone aquariums.

The goal is to wrap up work in January.

