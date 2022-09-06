Show You Care
‘Welcoming Week’ set to kick off in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide initiative that encourages local support and efforts to engage new Americans is set to kick off, and Cedar Rapids is also taking part.

Welcoming Week begins on September 8th in Cedar Rapids and will have several inclusive events taking place around the city that “hope to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.”

“Welcoming communities are more appealing to workforce as it helps attract and retain talent here in Cedar Rapids,” said Doug Neumann, Executive Director at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “Immigrants continue to contribute to the rich, multi-cultural tapestry that makes up the United States. Furthermore, according to the SBA, immigrants are 30% more likely to be entrepreneurs than U.S.-born residents. This helps strengthen and diversify our economy. Finally, it’s always a great reminder that the United States was built by immigrants and refugees from all over the world.”

  • Thursday, September 8th Fall Career Fair by Corridor Careers
    • Lindale Mall, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 10th        Community Cultural Celebration and Expo
    • Cedar Rapids Public Library, 10:10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 10th        United We March Forward Open House
    • 214 13th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, 12:00 pm  - 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 15th Catherine McAuley Center’s Refugee Simulation Event
    • St. Jude Catholic Church (50 Edgewood Rd NW), 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 15th Global Learning Office at Kirkwood Community College
    • 2-4 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 16th Multicultural Resource Fair
    • Sister Mary Lawrence Community Center, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm
  • Thursday, September 16th National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library’s BrewNost
    • 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 18th Cedar Rapids Festival Latino 2022
    • McGrath Amphitheatre, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 24th AsianFest 2022
    • NewBo City Market, 12:00 pm - 6:00 p.m.

More information on Welcoming Week including local immigrant stories, videos and other special events can be found here.

