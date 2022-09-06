Show You Care
Waukee girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Cy-Hawk rivalry game

Audrey Schneller named as Kid Captain for the 2022 Cy-Hawk game.
Audrey Schneller named as Kid Captain for the 2022 Cy-Hawk game.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.

7-year-old Audrey Schneller from Waukee has been named as Kid Captain for the Hawkeye/Cyclone football matchup on September 10th.

When Audrey was 6 weeks old her parents noticed her eyes would flutter, and when tests ruled out seizures, she was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and pediatric ophthalmology. Further testing lead doctors to diagnose her with a rare vision disorder.

Doctors discovered Audrey had folds in her retinas, causing her to have virtually no vision in her left eye and very little in her right eye. She was also born with microcephaly, which can lead to developmental and learning delays.

Genetic testing showed that the retinal issues and microcephaly were linked to a mutation in the KIF11 gene. This mutation was just the 13th of its kind to be identified. Audrey had laser surgery, wore an eye patch as part of her medical intervention, and was fitted with glasses.

Now, Audrey is in the second grade. She enjoys dancing, singing, and art.

For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.

