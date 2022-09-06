Show You Care
Waterloo polling places listed for Sept. 13th special election

The election is over a proposal to issue $20 million in general obligation loan notes for a fiber optic broadband communications system.(WBKO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters will have the choice of eight voting locations for the September 13th special election.

The election is over a proposal to issue $20 million in general obligation loan notes for a fiber optic broadband communications system.

The ballot will be the same for all voters, so individuals will have the option of choosing their own polling place.

The eight voting centers are:

  • ISU EXTENSION, 3420 University Ave, Conference Room A           
  • CROSSROADS COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3622 Hammond Ave           
  • MERCYONE KIMBALL, 2055 Kimball Ave           
  • ST. PAUL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 207 W. Louise St           
  • OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 420 Harwood (east entrance)           
  • PAYNE MEMORIAL CHURCH, 1044 Mobile St.          
  • ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 810 Kimball Ave (lower level)           
  • CEDAR VALLEY CHURCH, 3520 Ansborough Ave

The Hudson School District is also holding an election on September 13th to vote on $11.65 million in bonds being allowed for high school improvements, a revenue purpose statement, and a physical plant and equipment levy. Voting for this election will be held at the Hudson Community Center (525 Jefferson St.), except for those voters in that part of the district within the city of Waterloo. Those voters must vote at one of the eight Waterloo vote centers.

Voters in both jurisdictions may vote early at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, weekdays 8:00 am - 4:30 pm through Monday, September 12th.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Election Office at 319-833-3007 or election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov.

