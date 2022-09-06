Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people went to the hospital, with one flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter, following a two vehicle crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Equinox was driving south on Linn-Jones Road, when it didn’t stop for a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. This was around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 151, and is in the area between Springville and Fairview.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck t-boned the SUV.

The driver of the Equinox suffered severe but non-life threatening injuries. That person is now recovering at UIHC. Their passenger was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Silverado, and his two passengers, were all from Wisconsin and not hurt.

The Sheriff’s office says everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

Other agencies that responded include the Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies, Anamosa Police Department, Cedar Rapids Area Ambulance Service, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, Anamosa Ambulance Service, Springville Fire Department, and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.

