Third and final consideration for solar panel projects Tuesday evening

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold their third and final consideration on two rezoning ordinances. It would allow two solar panel projects to be built on 1,100 acres near Palo.

The projects would go up along Palo Marsh Road, near the McClintock and Lewis Access Roads. That’s near the now closed Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant.

But not everyone is on board with the idea. Dozens spoke in opposition of the project at the first two consideration meetings last week.

The parent company behind the project says it will produce a more than $250 million output over the first 30 years.

But those against it say it would negatively impact property values and is in the path of the city’s growth. That includes the city council of Palo.

The meeting starts at six at the Palo Community Center, located at 2800 Hollenbeck Road. People can attend in person or virtually.

The board is expected to pass the final vote.

