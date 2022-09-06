Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Marshalltown Police find missing 13-year-old girl
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land

Latest News

one suspect of the mass stabbing spree in Canada found dead
1 suspect of mass stabbing spree in Canada found dead
The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last...
Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states