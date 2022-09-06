Osage man pleads not guilty to killing woman and placing her head on a stick

Show You Care
Nathan Gilmore
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Osage man charged with the disappearance and death of a woman he just met is pleading not guilty.

22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. A human skull was found in July 2021, and DNA testing confirmed it was Angela Bradbury, who was last seen in April 2021.

In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up with Bradbury on April 6th, 2021, the last day she was seen alive, but dropped her off later in Mason City. Police say Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found and that his story reportedly changed upon further questioning.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence, police say they also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where the skull was found.

Gilmore is pleading not guilty to Murder in the First Degree.

