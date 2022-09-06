Show You Care
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office

A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for engaging in insurrection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The new ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County in southern New Mexico.

“Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence,” Mathew wrote. “By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’s election-certification proceedings.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mathew is a New Mexico state district judge, not a U.S. federal judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

