Matt Campbell says he “fell in love” recruiting Hunter Dekkers in high school

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After Hunter Dekkers showed out on Saturday, Matt Campbell recalls recruited the now-redshirt sophomore.

Dekkers quarterbacked West Sioux to a state championship in 2018, going to the UNI Dome again as a senior in 2019.

“I mean I fell in love with Hunter Dekkers the first day I saw him at camp as a junior going to be a senior in high school,” Campbell said after saturday’s game. “I think if you go back to his story, man this isn’t the underdog story. This guy’s been successful at everything he’s done.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

