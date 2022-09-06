Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns

A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria...
A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria contamination.(USDA)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. issued a recall regarding its beef jerky products, due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The Knoxville company recalled all beef jerky items that were produced on Aug. 25.

The company advises avoiding consumption of the Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib flavored beef jerky that displays an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023.

The products recalled have an establishment number of “8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported that it received confirmation from its third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
The Linn County Sheriff's Office released these images of the Chevy Equinox and Silverado...
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets