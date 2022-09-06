Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - A notice given to several dog owners in Keystone on Friday, notified them that they must remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken. It gave dog-owners like Gabby Gormley just days to act.

“Our plan this whole time is to take her to my in-laws’ house. They do not live in Benton County, they live like two hours away from us,” said Gormley.

The letter also gives her two days to appeal to Keystone City Council. She did and has been able to keep her dog for now.

But other dog owners and the humane society has already appealed to the city council - arguing a breed ban is ineffective. So, she’s considering moving towns altogether.

“I don’t want to raise my kids in a town where they’re constantly going to have to be walking around on eggshells worrying about who in town is going to turn them in for something minor or something that isn’t even worth turning in at all,” said Gormley.

Other dog owners, like MaKinzie Brecht, also appealed. But the appeal has brought little comfort as she was given no specific date for a hearing.

“They will try as soon as they can to set up a meeting with the city council to review everything, but until then my dog can remain with me,” said Brecht.

In the meantime, all 10 households plan to continue to plead with the city and work with Preston Moore from the Humane Society of the United States.

“Unfortunately beyond the pause in enforcement, we have not been given the opportunity to speak with any of the council members or city leaders in Keystone about what we would propose,” said Moore.

