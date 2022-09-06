Show You Care
Former security guard in Dubuque accused of threatening to shoot his workplace

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former security guard in Dubuque is accused of threatening to shoot up his workplace.

Police arrested Mark Krolick at his home last week. He faces a felony threat of terrorism charge.

A criminal complaint shows Krolick worked as a security guard for Per Mar Security with the Roshek Building on Locust Street in downtown. They also show he told a coworker last Thursday he had a lot of guns and threatened to kill himself and staff.

Documents show Krolick was distraught because he knew he was going to be fired in a few weeks due to downsizing. They also show staff deactivated all of his key cards for the building, and police had to demand he turn over his key card.

Court documents show Krolick admitted to police to saying he was going to kill himself, but denied saying he was going to take everyone with him, and he said a few things “because I am a hot head.” Documents also show he told police he didn’t actually own any firearms.

Court documents show Krolick was fired after the incident.

