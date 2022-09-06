Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named...
The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.(Washington State Animal Response Team)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.(Washington State Animal Response Team)

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
Train derailment in Hampton (Photo by: FRANKLIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT)
Train derails in northern Iowa

Latest News

School officials said the bitten students are being monitored by the health department for...
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. She...
LIVE: White House health officials holding COVID-19 briefing as boosters roll out
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the opening of the New York Stock Exchange...
Ukrainian president opens trading at New York Stock Exchange
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant