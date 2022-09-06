Show You Care
Early morning fog, then clearing sky

Watch for areas of fog early this morning. It may be thick in spots. This afternoon, plan on partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning on the way to school and work. We’re starting off anywhere from the mid-50s to lower 60s and should wind up well into the 70s as the fog lifts by mid-morning and the sky turns partly cloudy. Plan on a quiet rest of the week with temperatures warming into the 80s along with dry conditions. This weekend, a cold front approaches the area later on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. This front looks to slow down and rainfall may linger into Sunday. There will be quite the temperature drop this weekend, too, with widespread upper 70s to mid-80s on Saturday, then falling into the 60s Sunday.

