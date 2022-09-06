Show You Care
Des Moines man charged after emaciated dog found with open wounds and chemical burns

Lloyd Christopher Frank
Lloyd Christopher Frank(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A german shepherd is in better hands after being taken under veterinary care.

28-year-old Lloyd Christopher Frank was arrested after Animal Rescue League of Iowa found his 6-year-old dog Adler in serious condition. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa animal services officers described Adler as “emaciated, with open wounds all over his body.” 

The german shepherd weighed just 59.4 lbs (15-30 lbs below his ideal weight) and had chemical burns all over his body when rescue officials intervened.

Adler is now under veterinary care in the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s Miracle Medical Ward and will be available for adoption once he is rehabilitated.

Adler being treated at Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Adler being treated at Animal Rescue League of Iowa(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
Adler being treated at Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Adler being treated at Animal Rescue League of Iowa(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Frank was charged with 1 count of Animal Neglect – Causing Death or Serious Injury. 

