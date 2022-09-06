Show You Care
Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May

Mycal Hall
Mycal Hall(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022.

On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.

Two of the victims reported being stabbed by a female subject while trying to break up a fight in the 100 block of Main Street. The third victim informed officers she was arguing with a female subject inside the bar which then continued outside the bar. It was at that point the three were cut with a sharp object.

One victim had several laceration marks on her right chest area, right thigh, and under her left armpit. Another had a cut on the left side of her face and on her left arm. The third had lacerations to the back of her left upper arm.

Video surveillance from the area was obtained and police had identified three other women as engaging the three victims in a physical disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint, all women have reportedly been questioned and admitted to being involved in a physical disturbance.

22-year-old Mycan Hall was been charged with Participating in a Riot.

Investigators still are determining the circumstances of the stabbing and say that charges are pending for numerous others involved in the disturbance.

