Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Gavel
Gavel(KPTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to presenting false information, a Class D felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Jared Simmons, 42, received a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.

He will not have to serve the prison sentence if he completes probation.

According to a media release, the investigation began in January 2021 after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau received information showing Simmons had provided false information to an insurer after a crash in Scott County.

The investigation found Simmons made false representations about the nature of the loss in an effort to secure benefits of the policy, according to the release. Simmons claimed that his vehicle sustained damage after hitting a deer when, in fact, the damage was sustained when Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while he was intoxicated.

Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
The Linn County Sheriff's Office released these images of the Chevy Equinox and Silverado...
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital

Latest News

Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Cedar Valley Humane Society
Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility
Austin Smith playground in Monticello
Inclusive playground opens in Monticello to honor local superhero
Iowa city tree canopy
Iowa City providing voucher for tree purchase