Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to presenting false information, a Class D felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Jared Simmons, 42, received a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.

He will not have to serve the prison sentence if he completes probation.

According to a media release, the investigation began in January 2021 after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau received information showing Simmons had provided false information to an insurer after a crash in Scott County.

The investigation found Simmons made false representations about the nature of the loss in an effort to secure benefits of the policy, according to the release. Simmons claimed that his vehicle sustained damage after hitting a deer when, in fact, the damage was sustained when Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while he was intoxicated.

Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3.

