Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47 municipalities. That includes all of unincorporated Linn County, Benton County, and portions of Johnson County. Those services have all been happening inside of one small building in Cedar Rapids that hasn’t been updated since 1986.

Now a new building is being built right next to the current building, which leaders say is long overdue for more space.

”In the past when we’ve done vaccine clinics it’s really hard to do them when the weather is not so great because we have people lining up outside waiting,” said Hannah McFarlane, Programs Director at Cedar Valley Humane Society.

The new facility will allow for year round vaccine clinics for pets. They hope to be able to offer them monthly, instead of only once or twice per year.

They’ll also be able to host year round obedience classes for dogs, pet safety education for children, and events like meetings and birthday parties.

”The middle room inside this building is set up for community events,” said Matt Koch, Superintendent with Graham Construction.

Leaders say the extra space will allow for more services that will ultimately help more pets stay in their homes.

”Folks are struggling to keep their pets with the economy the way it is right now and we want to do everything we can to make sure those pets get to stay with their owners,” said Lonnie Viner, Executive Director at the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

That means offering low costs vaccine clinics and pet food through their pantry which will be housed in the new building. The facility is expected to be complete sometime in December.

Then, next spring, work will begin on an expansion to the current building that will make way for a new adoption center.

”Everyday I come to work and I pinch myself like no it’s not really happening but it is and we’re so excited,” said Viner.

The project was originally projected to cost $4 million dollars. Viner says it’s going to cost more like 6 or 7 million now because of the rising cost of materials.

The community has already helped CVHS surpass it’s initial $4 million goal. So far they’ve raised around $5-million to make this happen.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.