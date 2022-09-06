Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Complaint: Taboo shooting suspect fired at “point blank range”

Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint against one of two men charged in the mass shooting at Taboo night club in Cedar Rapids says video showed him fatally shooting a man at point blank range.

Dimione Walker arrived in Linn County late last week after months of legal wrangling to extradite him from Illinois. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection to the April 10th shooting inside Taboo that killed three people and wounded 9 others. Walker was originally arrested just outside Chicago on April 18th. Walker remains at the Linn County jail on a federal hold for carrying firearms as a convicted felon.

According to the complaint, surveillance video at the club shows Walker fire 8 shots at 25 year-old Michael Valentine at point blank range with a handgun. Valentine died of six gunshot wounds.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

Walker is set to face an arraignment Thursday to enter a plea to the charges but could file a written plea before then.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
Train derailment in Hampton (Photo by: FRANKLIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT)
Train derails in northern Iowa

Latest News

Renovations to begin at Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
Renovations to begin at Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
Dubuque security guard charged for threat of terrorism
Two hurt in Linn County crash on Hwy 151
Third Solar Project Consideration