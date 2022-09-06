Complaint: Taboo shooting suspect fired at “point blank range”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint against one of two men charged in the mass shooting at Taboo night club in Cedar Rapids says video showed him fatally shooting a man at point blank range.

Dimione Walker arrived in Linn County late last week after months of legal wrangling to extradite him from Illinois. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection to the April 10th shooting inside Taboo that killed three people and wounded 9 others. Walker was originally arrested just outside Chicago on April 18th. Walker remains at the Linn County jail on a federal hold for carrying firearms as a convicted felon.

According to the complaint, surveillance video at the club shows Walker fire 8 shots at 25 year-old Michael Valentine at point blank range with a handgun. Valentine died of six gunshot wounds.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

Walker is set to face an arraignment Thursday to enter a plea to the charges but could file a written plea before then.

