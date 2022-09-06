Show You Care
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman.

It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.

Later Monday night, a woman arrived at a hospital who said she was shot at the same place officers were investigating the shooting. She is expected to be ok but police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

If you have security camera video or information, police ask you to call them at 319-286-5491.

