Bright sky and warm temperatures

By Joe Winters
Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of fog are again possible overnight on a patchy basis. Look for this to clear quickly bringing us a mostly sunny sky for the middle of the week. The middle 80s for highs bring a summery feel to the air through Friday. Our next rain chance holds off until Saturday when a cold front moves in with a shower and storm chance. Cooler weather brings our weekend to a close with the 60s for highs on Sunday. Have a great night.

