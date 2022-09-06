Bright sky and warm temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of fog are again possible overnight on a patchy basis. Look for this to clear quickly bringing us a mostly sunny sky for the middle of the week. The middle 80s for highs bring a summery feel to the air through Friday. Our next rain chance holds off until Saturday when a cold front moves in with a shower and storm chance. Cooler weather brings our weekend to a close with the 60s for highs on Sunday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.