Woman taken to hospital after Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Walker Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to an accident at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road.

At the scene, responders learned that 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

